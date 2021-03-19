Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,907 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 61,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $48.99 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

