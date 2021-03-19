Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.36 ($121.60).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €86.08 ($101.27) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.43.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

