RH (NYSE:RH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $467.94.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $485.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $524.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.26 and its 200-day moving average is $431.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $66,280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $27,334,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.