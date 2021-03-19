RH (NYSE:RH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $467.94.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $485.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $524.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.