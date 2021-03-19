Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.16.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,446,658.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,238,112 shares of company stock valued at $86,045,756. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

