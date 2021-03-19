Reviewing Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 11.31% 16.60% 8.89% Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29%

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 14.87 $43.49 million $0.45 97.78 Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 1.39 $120.89 million $0.56 41.27

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 10 0 2.91 Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $47.63, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 34.01%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Amkor Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile devices, set-top-boxes, UHD TVs, home theater systems, PCs, projectors, and monitors; and various software tools, such as Lattice Diamond design software, radiant software, iCEcube2 design software, ispLEVER classic software, neural network compiler, LatticeMico system development tools, PAC-designer, programmer and deployment tools, and ORCAstra, a PC-based graphical user interface. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

