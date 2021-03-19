Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Resonant alerts:

Shares of RESN stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Resonant has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Resonant by 575.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.