Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

REZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE:REZI opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.