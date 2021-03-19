Research Analysts Set Expectations for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

HQY stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,430.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in HealthEquity by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,503,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

