Research Analysts Set Expectations for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,393,324 shares of company stock valued at $546,643,164. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.