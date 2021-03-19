Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $32.34 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

