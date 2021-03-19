Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

FUL opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $62.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.