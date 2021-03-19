Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Zanger expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $78.32 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $72,992,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

