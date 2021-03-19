Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RTOKY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

RTOKY stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.84.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

