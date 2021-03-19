ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

SOL opened at $12.58 on Monday. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $875.34 million, a PE ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

