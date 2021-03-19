Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Gap Down to $44.99

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.99, but opened at $43.19. Renasant shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 9,813 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Renasant alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.