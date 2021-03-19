RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe’s investment portfolio, consisting of high-quality, liquid-fixed income government and corporate securities with a relatively low allocation to equities is impressive. We expect the same to rise in the future on the back of the company’s strategic initiatives. It has been witnessing steady premium growth over the past few quarters, driven by Casualty and Specialty plus Property segments. It has been undertaking divestitures to streamline its operations by getting rid of low-return high-risk businesses. Its balance sheet strength remains impressive. The company has been witnessing growing free cash flow over the past few years. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, the company remains exposed to severe losses associated with catastrophic events, which impact its underwriting results.”

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.