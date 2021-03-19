Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.72% of Lumos Pharma worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

