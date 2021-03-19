Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,989.25 ($25.99).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price target on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday.

Get Relx alerts:

REL stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,778 ($23.23). 3,081,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,774.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,758.46. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,427 ($18.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The firm has a market cap of £34.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.