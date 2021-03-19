Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBNC. Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $461.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,176. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

