Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

