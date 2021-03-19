Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $171.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $174.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.