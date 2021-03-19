Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

