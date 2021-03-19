Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $805.51 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $867.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $869.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $979.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

