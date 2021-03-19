Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT opened at $133.92 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

