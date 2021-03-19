Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 270 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,820 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,255,000 after buying an additional 2,759,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.