Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises about 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,759 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

