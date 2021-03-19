Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.