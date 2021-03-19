RED (RED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,668.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $717,254.42 and approximately $6,668.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00341750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

