Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $3.90. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 147,293 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on REPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $145.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

