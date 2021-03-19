Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 11th total of 291,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

RDI stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $154.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

In other news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $51,520.00. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $68,400.00. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $617,600 in the last three months. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

