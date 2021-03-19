Razor Network (RAZOR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Razor Network has a market cap of $29.57 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Razor Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.88 or 0.00453060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00062363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00676907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00076818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.