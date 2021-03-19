Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.