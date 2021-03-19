Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,064 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $29,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,121,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,002.6% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 198,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51.

