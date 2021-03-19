Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $31.40 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.45 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,962 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

