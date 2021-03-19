Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $43,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.09.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

