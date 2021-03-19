Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,701,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $41,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.