Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $38,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $476.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $489.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

