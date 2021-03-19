Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 44,496 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $36,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after buying an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $173.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

