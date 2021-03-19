Raymond James Boosts Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $19.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

