Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.79 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $235.52 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.00451146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00065022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00051302 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00139941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062203 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,368,850,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

