Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 369,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 371,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

