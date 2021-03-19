Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Down 8.2%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.44 and last traded at $72.52. 922,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 646,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

