Radicle One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.50 Million (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $16.44 or 0.00027900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $80.61 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radicle alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00676409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.