Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.44. Ra Medical Systems shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 4,741 shares.

The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.11). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.54% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.