Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Quotient Technology worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,672,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,206,132.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,502 shares of company stock valued at $618,535 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE QUOT opened at $15.53 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

