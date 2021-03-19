Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $77,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $97.67 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist raised their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

