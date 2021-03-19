Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 71,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $7,535,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $2,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,272 shares of company stock valued at $26,901,640. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $315.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.42 and a 200 day moving average of $331.78. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.18 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.82 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

