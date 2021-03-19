Qtron Investments LLC Sells 601 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.87.

ODFL opened at $230.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.77 and a 52 week high of $235.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

