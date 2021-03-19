Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lear by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $188.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.43. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.